Top 7 Candies That’ll Make You the King of Halloween

Listen up, fellas, it’s that magical night when kids transform into sugar-fueled maniacs and adults pretend they’re too old for costumes (but not too old for Reese’s). If you’re a 45-year-old dude ready to defend your lawn decorations and hand out the good stuff, here’s your power list of candies that’ll crown you neighborhood royalty.

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

The undisputed GOAT. Chocolate. Peanut butter. Perfection. Hand these out and the kids will talk about your house like it’s Disneyland.

2. Snickers

Packed with peanuts, caramel and nougat, the protein bar of Halloween. It’s candy with a blue-collar work ethic.

3. Sour Patch Kids

First they’re sour, then they’re sweet, just like you after you’ve had two pumpkin ales. Keep a bowl of these bad boys for the kids who love chaos.

4. Kit Kat

Snap, crunch, gone. Bonus: you can “test” one (or three) without anyone noticing. The sharing bar that nobody actually shares.