Top 7 Candies That’ll Make You the King of Halloween

nobody wants to be the “Toothbrush Guy”

Published on October 29, 2025

Listen up, fellas, it’s that magical night when kids transform into sugar-fueled maniacs and adults pretend they’re too old for costumes (but not too old for Reese’s). If you’re a 45-year-old dude ready to defend your lawn decorations and hand out the good stuff, here’s your power list of candies that’ll crown you neighborhood royalty.

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
The undisputed GOAT. Chocolate. Peanut butter. Perfection. Hand these out and the kids will talk about your house like it’s Disneyland.

2. Snickers
Packed with peanuts, caramel and nougat, the protein bar of Halloween. It’s candy with a blue-collar work ethic.

3. Sour Patch Kids
First they’re sour, then they’re sweet, just like you after you’ve had two pumpkin ales. Keep a bowl of these bad boys for the kids who love chaos.

4. Kit Kat
Snap, crunch, gone. Bonus: you can “test” one (or three) without anyone noticing. The sharing bar that nobody actually shares.

5. Twix
Left or right? Doesn’t matter. They both disappear faster than your willpower on October 31st.

6. Skittles
A fruity break from the chocolate overload. Great for the kid who’s already got sticky hands and a sugar high.

7. M&M’s (Peanut or Plain)
Classic, colorful and addicting. Toss a few fun-size packs in the bowl and watch them vanish faster than your neighbor’s inflatable skeleton.

Pro Tip: Skip the off-brand taffy and anything labeled “sugar-free.” This is Halloween, not a dentist’s intervention. Stick to this list and you’ll be remembered as that guy who made trick-or-treating worth the walk.

