Cam'Ron Sues J. Cole After Promised Collaboration Didn't Happen

Cam'Ron says that he wrote and recorded a verse for "Ready '24" but claims the North Carolina rapper reneged on collaborating further.

Published on October 29, 2025

Cam’Ron showed up for J. Cole’s “Ready ’24” track from the North Carolina rapper and producer’s MIght Delete Later project, and is now taking legal action against his past collaborator. Cam’Ron claims J. Cole reneged on plans to collaborate on other tracks or have the Dreamville honcho on the Harlem rapper’s popular podcast program.

TMZ reports that court papers say the artist born Cameron Giles filed a lawsuit alleging that Cole, real name Jermaine Cole, neglected to make good on plans to work on further music with Killa Cam or appear on the It Is What It Is podcast with Mason “Ma$e” Betha and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson.

Killa says he recorded the verse in 2022, and between July 2023 and April 2024, he kept in contact with Cole, who kept rebuffing the invitation for further work for reasons not shared in the report.

Cam’Ron is seeking a co-author credit for “Ready ’24” and to be compensated for his time, which totals over $500,000 as of the report.

Photo: Getty

Cam’Ron Sues J. Cole After Promised Collaboration Failed To Materialize was originally published on hiphopwired.com

