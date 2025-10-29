Houston Gearing Up for the World Cup

Source: Stephen Dunn / Getty

Houston is officially getting ready for one of the biggest sporting events on the planet — the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With matches set to take place right here at NRG Stadium, the city is stepping up in a major way.

From stadium upgrades to transportation improvements and fan zone planning, Houston is making sure the world knows why we’re one of the best host cities. Expect packed hotels, global fans, and energy that’ll feel like the Super Bowl times ten.

Here’s the schedule for Houston’s matches:

June 14, 2026 – Group Stage

June 17, 2026 – Group Stage

June 20, 2026 – Group Stage

June 23, 2026 – Group Stage

June 26, 2026 – Group Stage

June 29, 2026 – Round of 32

July 4, 2026 – Round of 16

This is more than just soccer — it’s a global spotlight moment for the H. Businesses, artists, and local communities are already preparing to show off the culture, food, and heart of the city.

The countdown is on… Houston is ready to play host to the world.