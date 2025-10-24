Listen Live
If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

Published on October 24, 2025

The Good Morning H-Town crew had a little fun today asking one simple question: If your love life had an album title, what would it be? And let’s just say… the answers did not disappoint. J Mac said his would be “Invasion of Privacy” by Cardi B — and if you know J Mac you know dating him would be an invasion of his privacy. Meanwhile, Jaz went with Mariah the Scientist’s “To Be Eaten Alive” — which sounds like there’s passion, chaos, and probably a little heartbreak mixed in.

As for me? I’d go with Drake’s “Nothing Was the Same.” Ever since moving to Houston, my dating life has been a whole rollercoaster — up, down, and spinning in every direction. It’s been wild out here in the H! We even talked about Khloé Kardashian, who recently admitted she’s been abstinent for three years. We decided her album title would have to be Drake’s “So Far Gone.” So now we want to know — what about you? If your love life had a soundtrack, what would the album title be? Drop it in the comments and don’t be shy… we promise not to judge (too hard).

