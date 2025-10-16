Listen Live
News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Turkey Leg Hut
Source: General / Turkey Leg Hut

Turkey Leg Hut founder Nakia Holmes was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with a felony for allegedly helping a man evade police, according to Harris County court records. Holmes, 45, faces one count of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, a serious charge that could carry significant penalties if convicted.

Authorities allege that Holmes assisted Johnathan Saizon, a man accused of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault of a family member. Saizon was already out on bond for earlier felony charges when he allegedly beat an ex-girlfriend with a tire iron. Details of Holmes’ alleged involvement have not yet been disclosed in court filings, but investigators believe she may have played a role in helping Saizon avoid capture.

Holmes appeared before a magistrate who set her bond at $10,000, and as of Thursday morning, both she and Saizon remained in custody. Court records indicate that Holmes has no prior criminal history in Harris County. She is scheduled to appear in court again on Friday, and it was not immediately clear whether she had retained legal counsel.

In court documents, Holmes identified herself as the owner of the Turkey Leg Hut, a once-iconic Houston restaurant known for its long lines and social media buzz. The filings also showed she reported $700 in assets, a modest amount for the founder of one of the city’s most recognizable dining establishments. The Turkey Leg Hut, located in Houston’s Third Ward, closed last year but has continued to attract headlines amid ongoing legal drama surrounding its former owners.

Holmes’ arrest comes months after her ex-husband and former business partner, Lynn Price, was indicted on federal arson charges in April. Federal prosecutors allege Price hired three men to set fire to Bar 5015, a neighboring business owned by a former associate he was feuding with. The Department of Justice also accused Price of operating a chop shop and drug operation out of the Turkey Leg Hut before its closure.

While Holmes has not been charged or implicated in the federal case against Price, her recent arrest adds another layer of turmoil to the legacy of the once-beloved restaurant. What began as a Houston culinary success story has now become mired in controversy, legal battles, and criminal allegations surrounding its former owners.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator Checks Akademiks For Boyfriend Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired
Former Vice President Kamala Harris is speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting "107 Days," her new books about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024 after President Biden decided not to seek reelection

Kamala Harris Responds To Hecklers During Chicago Book Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Ontario Bans American Alcohol In Response To American Tariffs

Trump Tariffs Sparked Tanking Of Adult Beverage Sales In Canada

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Police Tape
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Logos
Crime

Houston Group Behind $300,000 Target Theft Spree Arrested

Saint Laurent Homme: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week
Entertainment

Here’s Why Deputies Shut Down Daniel Caesar’s Surprise Show in Houston

Recording Studio
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

President Trump Says Coca-Cola Plans To Switch To Cane Sugar In U.S. Formula
14 Items
Food & Drink

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close