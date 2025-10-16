Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Source: General / Turkey Leg Hut

Turkey Leg Hut founder Nakia Holmes was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with a felony for allegedly helping a man evade police, according to Harris County court records. Holmes, 45, faces one count of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, a serious charge that could carry significant penalties if convicted.

Authorities allege that Holmes assisted Johnathan Saizon, a man accused of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault of a family member. Saizon was already out on bond for earlier felony charges when he allegedly beat an ex-girlfriend with a tire iron. Details of Holmes’ alleged involvement have not yet been disclosed in court filings, but investigators believe she may have played a role in helping Saizon avoid capture.

Holmes appeared before a magistrate who set her bond at $10,000, and as of Thursday morning, both she and Saizon remained in custody. Court records indicate that Holmes has no prior criminal history in Harris County. She is scheduled to appear in court again on Friday, and it was not immediately clear whether she had retained legal counsel.

In court documents, Holmes identified herself as the owner of the Turkey Leg Hut, a once-iconic Houston restaurant known for its long lines and social media buzz. The filings also showed she reported $700 in assets, a modest amount for the founder of one of the city’s most recognizable dining establishments. The Turkey Leg Hut, located in Houston’s Third Ward, closed last year but has continued to attract headlines amid ongoing legal drama surrounding its former owners.

Holmes’ arrest comes months after her ex-husband and former business partner, Lynn Price, was indicted on federal arson charges in April. Federal prosecutors allege Price hired three men to set fire to Bar 5015, a neighboring business owned by a former associate he was feuding with. The Department of Justice also accused Price of operating a chop shop and drug operation out of the Turkey Leg Hut before its closure.

While Holmes has not been charged or implicated in the federal case against Price, her recent arrest adds another layer of turmoil to the legacy of the once-beloved restaurant. What began as a Houston culinary success story has now become mired in controversy, legal battles, and criminal allegations surrounding its former owners.