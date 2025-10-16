Listen Live
On The Way to Church Texas Man Wins $1.8 Billion Powerball

A Texas resident, rolling through Fredericksburg, made a quick stop at Big’s 103 and grabbed a Powerball ticket

Published on October 16, 2025

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1.7 Billion After No One Wins Big Prize
Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

This is a Sunday morning miracle like no other.

A Texas resident, rolling through Fredericksburg, made a quick stop at Big’s 103 and grabbed a Powerball ticket—and just like that, $1.8 BILLION hit his life.

The craziest part? He realized he was a billionaire while driving to church the next morning. One of the numbers was even a little mistake, but it didn’t matter. The ticket matched all the winning numbers and changed everything.

He opted for the lump sum cash payout of $410.3 million, and now it’s all about family, faith, and community. The trust representing him has requested privacy, but the story has the city buzzing.

Moral of the story? Sometimes blessings hit before you even hit the pews… and sometimes they hit hard.

Watch the moment it sank in below

