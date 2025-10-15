Listen Live
Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

The event, taking place on October 31, will feature a strict 21-and-up policy and a mandatory costume rule

Published on October 15, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion
Humble, Texas, is set to be the hottest Halloween destination this year as Megan Thee Stallion brings her annual “Hottieween” celebration back home. The event, taking place on October 31, will feature a strict 21-and-up policy and a mandatory costume rule, ensuring fans come ready to party in full Halloween spirit. Tickets for the highly anticipated night go on sale Wednesday, October 15, with proceeds benefiting Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation, which supports education, housing, and health initiatives in underserved communities.

The Houston native took to Instagram to make the announcement, sharing a horror-inspired promo poster with the caption: “HOUSTON HOTTIES IM COMING HOME FOR HALLOWEEN. This year Hottieween is gonna be BIGGER than ever!!! Tickets go on sale Wednesday October 15th.” Fans quickly flooded the comments in excitement, ready to secure their spots for what’s sure to be one of the biggest Halloween parties in Texas.

Megan’s return home comes as she gears up for a new era in her music career. Over the weekend, she sat down with Taraji P. Henson at the actress’ I Am the Table Benefit Brunch, where she discussed the pressures of success and competitiveness in rap. “Of course I’m competitive, of course rap is competitive, and hell yeah I wanna win,” she said. “But that’s not why I do it. I love my fans, but I don’t wanna be arguing online about charts. I just want people to enjoy the music.” Her comments reflected a growing maturity and focus on artistry over numbers.

Fans are also thrilled that Megan won’t be the only one bringing heat to Houston this Halloween. Rapper Doechii will be in town the same night as part of her Live From the Swamp Tour, making the city a double hotspot for music lovers. As one fan excitedly wrote online, “DOECHII AND MEGAN BOTH IN HOUSTON FOR HALLOWEEN, WE WONNN.” With two powerhouse performers lighting up H-Town on the same night, Halloween 2025 is shaping up to be unforgettable.

