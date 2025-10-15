Listen Live
A $50k Water Bill Houston Landlord gets Major Help

Now this right here is wild — imagine checking your mail and seeing a $50,000 water bill

Published on October 15, 2025

J Mac
Now this right here is wild — imagine checking your mail and seeing a $50,000 water bill. That’s exactly what happened to one Houston landlord when a hidden leak ran his bill all the way up.

He tried to get help, but the city wasn’t moving fast enough. So he called in the big guns — KHOU 11. Once their team got involved, city officials finally stepped up, looked into the situation, and realized the crazy charges came from a leak that had been running for months.

After the review, the landlord got some good news — that monster bill was wiped out.

He told KHOU he was beyond thankful because that kind of hit could’ve ruined him financially.

It’s a reminder for all of us in H-Town — check your pipes, check your bills, and don’t be afraid to speak up when something doesn’t add up. Sometimes, it takes a little media pressure to make things right.

