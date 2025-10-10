Listen Live
Music

Rolling Stone’s Top 10 Songs of the 21st Century!

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Missy Elliott
Source: This is Missy Elliot’s “WTF” music video. missy elliott,pharrell williams / Atlantic Records

Rolling Stone has unveiled its highly anticipated list of the top 10 songs of the 21st century, offering a snapshot of the tracks that have defined modern music. Topping the list is Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On,” a groundbreaking track that revolutionized hip-hop with its innovative production and infectious energy. Following closely are Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love,” a timeless anthem that blended R&B and hip-hop seamlessly, and Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own,” a poignant electro-pop ballad that resonated with audiences worldwide.

AI-Generated Videos of Deceased Icons Spark Outrage

Other notable entries include Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” an empowering anthem that became a rallying cry for social justice movements, and OutKast’s “B.O.B,” a genre-defying track that showcased the duo’s eclectic style. Adele’s “Someone Like You” also makes the list, highlighting her vocal prowess and emotional depth. These selections reflect the diverse range of genres and artists that have left an indelible mark on the music landscape.

Verzus: Cash Money vs No Limit in a Southern Showdown for the Culture

The inclusion of these songs underscores the evolving nature of music in the 21st century, celebrating both mainstream successes and underground gems. Each track tells a unique story and captures a moment in time, resonating with listeners across generations. As music continues to evolve, these songs remain timeless, serving as a testament to the artists’ creativity and the power of music to connect us all. Check out Rolling Stone’s The Greatest 250 Songs of the Century thus far here!

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During "God Bless America" At Yankees Game

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Several Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Protest Agianst ICE and National Guard Deployment In Portland

Oregon GOP Busted Using Fake Protest Photos To Justify Trump’s Troop Deployment

Hip-Hop Wired

Jasmine Crockett's Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Title Close-up of a Rusty Padlock and Metal Bars on a Jail Cell Door.
Crime

Derrick Groves, Last Escaped New Orleans Inmate, Captured in Atlanta

Crime

d4vd’s Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

Recording Studio
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Home
Contests

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close