Rolling Stone’s Top 10 Songs of the 21st Century!

Rolling Stone has unveiled its highly anticipated list of the top 10 songs of the 21st century, offering a snapshot of the tracks that have defined modern music. Topping the list is Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On,” a groundbreaking track that revolutionized hip-hop with its innovative production and infectious energy. Following closely are Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love,” a timeless anthem that blended R&B and hip-hop seamlessly, and Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own,” a poignant electro-pop ballad that resonated with audiences worldwide.

Other notable entries include Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” an empowering anthem that became a rallying cry for social justice movements, and OutKast’s “B.O.B,” a genre-defying track that showcased the duo’s eclectic style. Adele’s “Someone Like You” also makes the list, highlighting her vocal prowess and emotional depth. These selections reflect the diverse range of genres and artists that have left an indelible mark on the music landscape.

The inclusion of these songs underscores the evolving nature of music in the 21st century, celebrating both mainstream successes and underground gems. Each track tells a unique story and captures a moment in time, resonating with listeners across generations. As music continues to evolve, these songs remain timeless, serving as a testament to the artists’ creativity and the power of music to connect us all. Check out Rolling Stone’s The Greatest 250 Songs of the Century thus far here!