Verzus: Cash Money vs No Limit in a Southern Showdown for the Culture

Published on October 8, 2025

2013 BET Experience - BET Revealed Seminars
Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

When Verzuz first hit the scene during the pandemic, it became the virtual block party we all needed. The concept — two artists or labels going hit for hit — gave fans a front-row seat to hip-hop history. We’ve seen everything from Brandy vs. Monica’s R&B showdown to Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole’s late-but-worth-it battle. And let’s not forget the unforgettable Gucci Mane vs. Jeezy matchup — where things got so tense it looked like fists might fly before they finally squashed their beef live on stage.

Now, Verzuz is making a comeback, and this one’s for the South: Cash Money Records vs. No Limit Records. Two powerhouse labels that defined an entire era of hip-hop are about to go bar for bar, beat for beat. On one side, Cash Money — home to Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Birdman — with classics like “Back That Azz Up,” “Project Chick,” and “Bling Bling.” On the other, No Limit — Master P’s empire that gave us “Make ‘Em Say Uhh,” “Bout It, Bout It,” and the unstoppable energy of Mystikal, Mia X, and Silkk the Shocker. Both labels put New Orleans on the map, built independent empires, and changed how the world saw Southern rap.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: Who Could Join Him on Stage?

This matchup isn’t just about bragging rights — it’s a celebration of legacy. Whether you were bumpin’ No Limit tanks in the ’90s or throwing up the Cash Money sign in the 2000s, this battle is pure nostalgia for hip-hop fans everywhere. I have to admit, I have my money on Cash Money Records but one thing’s for sure: when these two camps face off, the South’s about to remind everybody that it’s been running the game for decades.

