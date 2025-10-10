Listen Live
Houston’s Trump Burger Closes, ICE Says Owner Faces Deportation

After less than 6 months in business, Trump Burger has flipped its last patty

Published on October 10, 2025

Trump Burger
Source: Trump Burger / General

A Houston restaurant that celebrated former President Donald Trump has quietly closed its doors just months after opening. Trump Burger, located on Chimney Rock Road, is listed as temporarily closed on Google, and recent visits by reporters found its neon sign turned off, doors locked, and parking lot empty.

The closure comes only five months after the eatery debuted in the city, drawing both fans and critics for its unabashedly political theme.

The burger joint was known for its signature “Trump”-stamped buns, patriotic color scheme, and walls lined with Trump memorabilia. It quickly became a curiosity in Houston’s dining scene, attracting diners eager to see what a restaurant inspired by a political figure might look like. Despite the attention, its sudden shutdown has left many wondering what led to the abrupt pause in business.

According to reports, the closure follows the arrest of the restaurant’s owner, 28-year-old Roland Beainy. Beainy, a Lebanese immigrant, was detained earlier this summer and now faces deportation after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said he remained in the country past his required departure date.

As of now, Trump Burger’s Houston outpost has made no official announcement about its status or whether it plans to reopen. The once-buzzed-about spot now sits dark and deserted — a quiet end, at least for the moment, to one of Houston’s most politically charged burger joints.

