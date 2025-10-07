Thearon W. Henderson / LeBron James

Leave it to LeBron James to find a way to have the internet talking about his next move.

Taking to social media, LeBron James dropped a teaser on Monday announcing that the “second decision,” a follow-up to the first maligned special, “The Decision,” when he dropped the now infamous, “I’m taking my talents to South Beach,” quote when he decided to join the Miami Heat, was coming.

In the clip, we see the Los Angeles Lakers superstar walking up to an empty chair before sitting down in it across from a man with the caption, “The decision of all decisions,” and leaving us with the date, “October 7th. 12pm EST.”

Immediately, the post sparked a wave of speculation, with many believing that James, who is in his 23rd season in the league, could be announcing his retirement from the game he loves.

Others believed that he could be announcing that he was taking his talents to another location, or heading back to Cleveland.

While some just knew it was AD, and possibly tied to Amazon, because today marks the start of October Prime Day deals, and James has already worked with the brand.

LeBron Took His Tastes To Another Alcohol Brand

It turns out the “second decision” was an AD, but it was for Hennessy V.S.O.P.

Welp.

This collaboration between James and the popular cognac brand is a massive decision for the man who famously loves wine and his tequila brand, Lobo. Still, now we might see him enjoying some Henny on the sideline.

If anyone will be happy about this news, it’s probably J.R. Smith, just kidding; he’s over the “Henny God” jokes. However, it appears that we can pass that mantle to his former teammate, LeBron James.

You can see reactions to the “second decision” below.

LeBron James “Second Decision” Annoucement Was An AD For Hennessy was originally published on hiphopwired.com