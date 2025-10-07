Cardi B Gets Candid About The End Of Her Marriage To Offset, Remembers ‘Feeling The Love Dying’ From Both Sides

Cardi B is getting candid about the emotional turmoil she faced during her marriage to Offset.

Source: Cindy Ord/VF23 / Getty

Following the release of her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, the rapper appeared on Jay Shetty’s podcast and opened up about the end of her relationship with her estranged husband. When asked about the challenging phase of their marriage, Cardi recalled “feeling the love dying” from both ends and how she was “crying and hurt” almost every day.

During her appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast, the Love & Hip Hop alum revealed she was battling a “dark depression” a year ago. She admitted that these intense emotions were the result not only her failing relationship, but career pressures from being in the music industry.

Saying that she felt “very lonely” at that point in her marriage, Cardi explained that she wanted to “put a stop to it,” but said it can’t happen until the “heart says so.” So, despite telling herself repeatedly not to contact Offset, she was “crying and hurt” every day.

Finally, Cardi talked about coming to “accept” the “flaws” she brought to her marriage with Offset, taking accountability for her actions. She admitted that she wanted to apologize and work things out, but implied that she was taken “advantage” of in the process, which “killed everything.”

While the Grammy winner said that thoughts of raising her last child without Offset got her “sad,” “depressed,” and “lost,” she overcame those challenges to become what she says is the “strongest” version of herself.

Cardi B and Offset shares three kids together: daughter Kulture Kiari, 7, son Wave Set, 4, and daughter Blossom Belle, 1. The rapper is currently pregnant with her fourth child, her first with her baller boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.

On a lighter note, in true Cardi B fashion, she recently paid a visit to New York City strip club Starlets, where she threw out $25,000 in cash at the dancers, per TMZ. After doing so, she joked that the amount she spent in the club that night was equal to the streams of her current enemy no. 1: JT.

“Spend a b**ch f***in’ streams in the club … $25,000,” Cardi said on livestream before rapping her new JT diss song, “Magnet.”

The rapper focused on a particular lyrics from the album cut, rapping: “All that d*** ridin’, still ain’t get no feature-ass b***h” before teasing that JT that may actually get that Nicki Minaj look on her song now that they’re both beefing with Cardi.

