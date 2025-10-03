Listen Live
CLASSIC CONVOS: Earthquake: "One Good Black Woman Away"

CLASSIC CONVOS: Earthquake: “I Was One Good Black Woman Away”

Comedian Earthquake opens up about his Netflix special, new TV show, and honest views on love, politics, and cancel culture.

Published on October 3, 2025

Earthquake
Source: Richmond Funny Bone / Richmond Funny Bone

Comedian Earthquake, the man who drops truth bombs with the force of a seismic event, recently shook up the Houston airwaves with Majic 102.1’s Madd Hatta, and let’s just say, no topic was safe. Between plugging his new top-10 Netflix special and an upcoming Fox sitcom, Quake served up his signature blend of hilarious, unfiltered commentary.

When Madd Hatta asked what took so long for him to land a TV show, Earthquake didn’t miss a beat. “I was one good black woman from making it,” he declared, giving a shout-out to his wife. For years, fans saw him as against marriage, but he clarified he was never against the institution, just the “participants.” He explained, “I was never going to meet my potential…until I found that one.” Finding the right woman, he says, “kills the clutter” of “non-money-making conversations.” He hilariously compared juggling multiple women to loving Disney World: “I used to love Disney World…but I had to let it go because it was non-productive. Can’t stay on them rides. Ain’t no money in the rides.”

As a military veteran, Earthquake didn’t hold back on the state of the country. When asked about the nation’s leadership, he called it “foolish.” He scoffed at the idea of modern warfare being about old-school physical charges up a hill. “We’re using drones,” he said. “Hamburger Hill days are over now.” He finds it insulting when leaders who avoided service critique the military. “We have so many people in this world take credit for wars and fights they have never fought.”

On the current political climate, he says Black people are just eating popcorn, saying, “Welcome to the game.” He feels the rest of America is finally experiencing the discomfort Black Americans have dealt with for generations. As for cancel culture? Quake isn’t worried. “They can’t starve you if they don’t feed you,” he explained, crediting his independence. “You cannot take away something from me that you never gave me.”

Catch Earthquake live at the Houston Improv for more joke-telling business. He has two shows on Friday. Saturday is sold out, so get your tickets now while he’s “on sale.”

Check out the entire interview below with Earthquake.

CLASSIC CONVOS: Earthquake: “I Was One Good Black Woman Away”  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

