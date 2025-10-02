Listen Live
Entertainment

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on October 2, 2025

One thirst trap after another!

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere

Source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an action-packed week dominated by Cardi and Nicki’s extra messy tusslefuffle, Serayah and Tyler Lepley’s biblical boo-lovin’ in Ruth & Boaz, Love Island alum JaNa Craig shutting down Key Glock dating rumors, Diddy’s looming sentencing, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Big Latto making her return to the series after getting dragged into Cardi and Nicki messy mud-slinging mayhem.

At some point during the malicious melee, the “Big Energy” rapper and Ice Spice were added to the chaotic chat thanks to newly surfaced audio.

In the leaked clip, Cardi can be heard firing off a stray shot at Latto while ranting about Ice Spice.

Shortly after the phone call hit the ‘net, the “WAP” rapper took to X to clarify a few details, making sure fans understood she and Latto are on good terms.

“I was ranting and hot at the moment but I f**k with Latto HEAVY!! I respect everything about her including her team that’s so sweet,” she wrote on X. “AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag.”

Cardi also encouraged Ice Spice’s manager, James Rosemond Jr., to release the full 11-minute phone call that she says includes Ice Spice being upset that she congratulated Sexyy Red for winning a BET Award.

Naturally, James went on to deny that he recorded the call but Cardi wasn’t buying it.

Seemingly unbothered while frolicking in NY, Latto has yet to comment on the leaked call, but we’re pretty sure she won’t say much with the promise of a (Birkin?) bag from Cardi…

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Megan Thee Stallion delivering heat along with Joie Chavis and Victoria Monét giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kelis, Porsha Williams, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DPMCtoUjoWR/?img_index=1

The post Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115 appeared first on Bossip.

