Celebrity

Ghostface Killah's Son, Infinite Coles, Talks RZA's Love & Support

Published on October 1, 2025

Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players
Source: Billboard / Getty

Rapper Infinite Coles, son of Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah, said that the relationship between him and his father is estranged.

In an interview with Daily Mail, the openly gay hip-hop artist said that his sexuality was a major reason he and his father aren’t close and haven’t spoken in over a decade.

Following the explosive, viral drop of his double singles “Sweetface Killah” and “Dad & I,” the contemporary rapper/singer relayed their relationship in his music.

On “Sweetface Killah,” the rapper spits lyrics like “How you in a Mack truck, but forget you a father/ Is it me? Am I not your cup of tea?/ Are my pants not low, like your self-esteem?/ Do I need to f**k a bi**h, just so you could see?”

The 31-year-old New York native revealed that despite his and his father’s relationship, his uncle and fellow Wu-Tang Clan member, RZA, has always stuck by his side.

“Honestly, my uncle RZA has been amazing. He’s been like a dad. I love him so much, he’s amazing. That is my guy, right there,” Coles said in the interview.

RZA, whose sister is Cole’s biological mother, helped Coles with his upcoming debut. He said it was his uncle’s support that pushed him to take his musical career seriously.

“He believed in me, always; he just didn’t know how to brand me,” Coles added, “He [RZA] always said, ‘you’ll be bigger than your father. He always said that.”

Ahead of the double single release, Coles told Vibe, “I love my father, I just wish we could connect and understand one another and respect each other. I haven’t seen my father in over 10 years. I always wonder if he’s okay. I wonder if we will be able to mend or have a conversation before one of our time is up. I just always wonder. So this song is just me pouring out the last bit fight I have in me for him to reach out.”

Ghostface Killah has not yet responded about his son’s singles publicly.

Infinite Coles’ debut album drops December 5.

The video for his single “Dad & I” was recently released on Wednesday, Oct. 1. You can watch it below.



Ghostface Killah’s Son, Infinite Coles, Talks RZA’s Love & Support  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

