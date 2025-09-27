NFL Headquarters Gunman Shane Tamura Had CTE Before Deadly Shooting, Medical Examiner Confirms

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has confirmed that Shane Devon Tamura, the 27-year-old gunman who opened fire inside the NFL’s New York headquarters in July, had Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). Investigators say Tamura drove from Las Vegas to Midtown Manhattan, entered the building, and killed four people before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a statement, the OCME reported:

“Following a thorough assessment and extensive analysis by our neuropathology experts, OCME has found unambiguous diagnostic evidence of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, also known as CTE, in the brain tissue of the decedent. The findings correspond with the classification of low-stage CTE, according to current consensus criteria.”

The medical examiner added that “the science around this condition continues to evolve, and the physical and mental manifestations of CTE remain under study.” Experts did not say whether the disease directly contributed to the deadly shooting.

Previously reported by BOSSIP, Tamura never played NFL football, but did play high school football in California, raising early questions about how he might have developed the brain trauma he claimed to suffer. At that time, officials stressed that CTE can only be confirmed after death, underscoring the weight of Friday’s medical examiner confirmation.

Shooter’s Note Blamed NFL for “Concealing the Dangers”

In ABC News, police say they discovered a three-page note in Tamura’s pocket that offered chilling insight into his motive. He wrote that he suffered a traumatic brain injury and accused the NFL of “concealing the dangers to players’ brains to maximize profits.”

In another striking passage, Tamura had a plea.

“Study my brain please. I’m sorry.”

Authorities believe Tamura may have targeted the league because of its long-running controversies over player head injuries and concussions. However, investigators have not confirmed a direct link between his CTE diagnosis and the shooting.

Four Lives Lost in Minutes

The rampage unfolded with terrifying speed. ABC News reports that all of the lobby victims were shot in under 30 seconds. Tamura then moved toward the elevator bank, allowing one woman to pass unharmed before riding to the 33rd floor around 6:28 p.m. Previously reported by BOSSIP, authorities said he intended to target the NFL but mistakenly took the wrong elevator, a critical misstep that likely prevented further loss of life among league employees.

Once there, he fired at office cleaner Sebije Nelovic and missed. Nelovic later shared more about what they experienced.

“I started praying,” explaining that as gunshots hit the closet door where she hid, she thought of Julia Hyman, a 27-year-old Rudin Management employee often working late. “God help her,” Nelovic said.

Police said Tamura fired 47 rounds, reloading once. Hyman became the final victim before the gunman turned the weapon on himself about four minutes after arriving on the floor.

The victims include:

Aland Etienne, a building security guard



Wesley LePatner, a Blackstone executive, wife, and mother



Didarul Islam, an NYPD officer and father of two



Julia Hyman, a young employee at Rudin Management



NFL Responds to Tragedy

The NFL issued a statement of grief and solidarity.

“We continue to grieve the senseless loss of lives, and our hearts remain with the victims’ families and our dedicated employees. There is no justification for the horrific acts that took place. As the medical examiner notes, the science around this condition continues to evolve, and the physical and mental manifestations of CTE remain under study.”

Broader Questions on CTE and Responsibility

This case highlights the still-evolving understanding of CTE, a brain disease associated with repeated head trauma and found in some athletes. While the OCME confirmed Tamura had low-stage CTE, it stopped short of linking the illness to his violence.

Are professional sports organizations, including the NFL, doing enough to protect players and be transparent about the long-term risks of head injuries?

