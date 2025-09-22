Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Independent artist Jiah offers an unfiltered look into her decade-long journey in the music industry. Moving beyond just promoting her latest work, Jiah delves into the heart of her artistic evolution, revealing a path marked by both struggle and self-discovery. She speaks on the crucial transition from making music therapeutically—a way to process heartbreak and life’s challenges—to embracing a more intentional, artistic approach with her upcoming album, Crying a Lot Less Lately (C.A.L.L.).

Jiah describes her unique artistic voice as “sultry but gangsta,” a blend of soft vulnerability and an undeniable Atlanta roughness that she channels to avoid “crashing out in real life.” This authenticity is the cornerstone of her craft, allowing her to transform deeply personal moments, like discovering infidelity at her own birthday party, into raw, relatable anthems like “What’s Not to Love.”





For aspiring artists, Jiah’s story is a masterclass in resilience. She stresses the importance of navigating the industry without a major budget and the challenge of finding genuine support. Her most powerful advice is to “find your tribe”—the core group of people who believe in you before the success comes. Through her journey, Jiah has learned that her voice matters and people want to hear what she has to say. Her narrative is not just about making music; it’s about discovering your own power, owning your story, and realizing you are “the one.”

Jiah’s Journey: From Heartbreak to Empowerment in Music was originally published on blackamericaweb.com