Listen Live
Local

Finesse2Tymes Arrested in Texas on Possession & Weapon Charges

Finesse2Tymes Arrested in Texas on Possession & Weapon Charges

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rapper Finesse2Tymes and his girlfriend, Shugga, found themselves behind bars this weekend after being arrested in Texas on serious charges. According to reports, the couple was stopped by authorities en route to a performance when law enforcement allegedly discovered controlled substances and a firearm in their vehicle. Details about the exact charges and substances involved have yet to be released, but the incident adds another chapter to the rapper’s growing legal history.

This arrest comes on the heels of recent legal troubles for Finesse2Tymes, who was reportedly taken into federal custody not long ago for probation violations. The Memphis-born rapper has been making waves in the Southern rap scene, known for his gritty lyrics and street-centered storytelling — but his run-ins with the law continue to overshadow his music career. Fans have taken to social media to express both concern and support as they await more information.

Shugga, often seen alongside Finesse2Tymes on social media and at shows, was also taken into custody, though it’s unclear what specific charges she faces. As of now, neither party has made a public statement, and no bond details have been released. Stay tuned for more updates as the story develops.

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Am I The Drama
Entertainment

Get Ready, September 23rd: Cardi B is Bringing the Drama to Houston!

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

News

Update: Missing UH Student Jade “Sage” McKissic Found Deceased

Police Tape
News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

News

BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

Entertainment

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Amiri - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row
News

Police Find Body Inside Vehicle Registered to Houton Singer D4vd

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close