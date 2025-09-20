D4vd Removes Bloody Shirt Merch As Discord Moderator Denies Knowing Celeste Was Underage & Missing

New details continue to surface in the tragic case of Celeste Rivas, as the investigation into D4vd and Celeste’s relationship remains active. A message from an administrator of D4vd’s social media community and actions taken by the singer’s team have brought new developments to light.

Source: WWD / Getty

The deeply disturbing details of the case unfolded after Celeste’s body was discovered in the trunk of a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard on September 8th. The discovery came one day after her 15th birthday, more than a year after she had been reported missing in April 2024 from Lake Elsinore, California. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has been unable to determine the cause of death, but sources told ABC 7 that she appeared to have been dead for some time. As more information comes to light, the questions surrounding the connection between D4vd and Celeste continue to mount.

Following the horrific discovery, an admin for D4vd’s Discord server and Twitch channel released a statement claiming that the moderators were unaware of Celeste’s true age or that she was a missing person. The admin claimed that based on what was shared in D4vd’s Twitch streams and from Celeste’s role in the Discord server, they believed Celeste to be around “18 or 19 years old.”

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“TO THE MEMBERS OF THIS SERVER: We, the Discord and Twitch staff team, want to clarify what we knew and didn’t know regarding Celeste. We were not aware of her true age or that she was a missing person. We also did not have any contact with her outside of what was public. From what was shared in David’s Twitch streams, and from her role in the server, we understood her to be around 18-19. She appeared in two streams, but otherwise was not active in the server, and we did not have ongoing communication with her. Most of us are not located in California, so we were not aware of any missing persons reports connected to her.

Additionally, the staff team has had minimal contact with David or his management. The mention of her full name within the server was not seen in real time due to how fast the chat moves when David pings everyone. As a result of this situation, the majority of the staff team has left the server, and we no longer associate with David. We do not support his actions in any capacity. Our priority has always been the well-being of members in this community. We are deeply saddened by the situation and extend our prayers to Celeste’s family. May she rest in peace, and may her family receive justice. To support her family directly, here is the link to their official GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-lay-celeste-rivas-hernandez-to-rest REST IN PEACE, CELESTE RIVAS HERNANDEZ,” the statement reads.

The admin’s statement also asserted that the moderators “had minimal contact with David or his management.” However, a representative for Twitch has since clarified that the moderator is not employed by them and the statement was not made on their behalf.

In response to the public pressure, D4vd’s team has taken some action. They have removed merchandise from his website, including a collection of white button-down shirts splattered with fake blood that were being sold for $35. The decision to pull the merch came around the same time his team cancelled the rest of the U.S. leg of his tour, which consisted of two dates in California.

In addition, TMZ learned that his music label has put a pause on the deluxe version of his album, Withered. It was originally scheduled to drop on September 20th. The singer’s promotional activities have also been paused.

The tragic links between D4vd and Celeste were first highlighted after the body was identified. As BOSSIP previously reported, the body of Celeste Rivas was found with a tattoo on her right index finger with the letters “Shhh…,” the same tattoo the 20-year-old singer—full name David Anthony Burke—has on his right index finger. Celeste’s mother also told TMZ that her daughter’s boyfriend was named David. The tattoo, which was popularized by Rihanna and is shared by other celebrities like Lindsay Lohan and Lily Allen, was first seen on D4vd in September 2024.

The police investigation is ongoing. Authorities have confirmed that they searched the L.A. home where D4vd was thought to have been staying, specifically scouring the residence for evidence. Though law enforcement sources told TMZ that D4vd is cooperating with cops, he has not publicly addressed the ongoing investigation. The gravity of the situation and the public’s demand for answers continue to grow as the investigation into the case continues.

The post D4vd Removes Bloody Shirt Merch As Discord Moderator Denies Knowing Celeste Was Underage & Missing appeared first on Bossip.

D4vd Removes Bloody Shirt Merch As Discord Moderator Denies Knowing Celeste Was Underage & Missing was originally published on bossip.com