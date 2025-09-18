Listen Live
Entertainment

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 20

Well, hello there!

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Source: Jade Tillman Belmes/Getty Images

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Cardi’s not-very-shocking pregnancy reveal, Dame Dash crashing all the way out on The Breakfast Club, Kayla Nicole putting on a SHOW at the Breezy Bowl, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Angel Reese making her return to the series after stunning at the star-studded Canelo vs. Crawford fight in Vegas.

The WNBA superstar extended her winning streak with a viral appearance at Netflix’s latest live event that brought out a bevy of stars to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Setting the tone in a curve-caressing black bodysuit, the 6’4″ Mebound maven dominated the carpet before showing love to “Bud” Crawford in a classic sports moment that trended ahead of the champ’s history-making victory against Canelo.

Other notable ringside attendees included SZA, Lizzo, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Dave Chappelle, Magic Johnson, Jonathan Majors, Tracy Morgan, James Harden, Chance The Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, Marshawn Lynch the cameraman, Tyler Lepley and fiancée Miracle Watts, Joey Bada$$, Matt Barnes, Omari Hardwick, Speedy Morman and more.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Latto delivering heat along with Jayda Cheaves and Shenseea giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Lira Galore, Dess Dior, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DNq8M5L5Mv4/?img_index=1

The post Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113 appeared first on Bossip.

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617181920
More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

Entertainment

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

News

Update: Missing UH Student Jade “Sage” McKissic Found Deceased

National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Police Tape
News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

News

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

Amiri - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row
News

Police Find Body Inside Vehicle Registered to Houton Singer D4vd

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close