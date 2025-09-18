Listen Live
Update: Missing UH Student Jade “Sage” McKissic Found Deceased

Published on September 18, 2025

Jade Elise McKissic
Source: Jade Elise McKissic / Texas Center for the Missing

Tragic news has emerged in the case of Jade “Sage” McKissic, the 20-year-old University of Houston student who was previously reported missing. Thursday morning (Sept 18), the Houston Police Department confirmed to the university’s publication, The Cougar, that she has been found deceased.

At this time, HPD has not released a cause of death and stated that no further information is currently available. Authorities are continuing their investigation, and the community is urged to await official updates as the situation develops.

In light of this heartbreaking news, The Cougar encourages students and community members to lean on one another for support. Those in need of help are urged to connect with loved ones or reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) for emotional support during this difficult time.

Update: Missing UH Student Jade “Sage” McKissic Found Deceased  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

