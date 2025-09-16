Listen Live
News

Nike Unveils New SNKRS Maps To Find Participating Stores

Nike Unveils New SNKRS Maps For Users To Find Participating Stores

We wonder how they'll use this when releasing highly anticipated sneakers...

Published on September 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nike SNKRS Atlanta
Source: Nike / NIke

The Nike SNKRS app is arguably the most loathed of all sneaker apps due to the difficulty users have landing a pair of grails, but now, it seems like they’ll be helping people find a popular pair of kicks with the app’s new feature.

According to Sneaker News, the Nike SNKRS app has unveiled a new SNKRS Maps, which will act like Google Maps but highlight everyday shops that move their merchandise, especially tier-zero stores that hold their limited releases such as Undefeated, Extra Butter and Kith. The app also helps people find the mom and pop shops in their neighborhood that sell their official products. Quick tip: if that sneaker shop sells jewelry and cell phones alongside Air Jordan 4 “SBs,” yeah, those probably won’t show up on the Nike SNKRS Maps. Just sayin’.

Per Sneaker News:

Related Stories

Nike is committed to expanding its services on SNKRS beyond product launches; often times, the App will feature in-depth storytelling behind collaborations, first-look previews of upcoming products, and even user polls to help the brand better understand the community.

What do y’all think about the new Nike SNKRS Maps? Will this be helpful or nah? Let us know in the comments section below.

Nike Unveils New SNKRS Maps For Users To Find Participating Stores  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Entertainment

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Amiri - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row
News

Police Find Body Inside Vehicle Registered to Houton Singer D4vd

News

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes
Contests

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close