Listen Live
Local

Highway Closure Alert

Houston Avenue Bridge undergoing emergency repairs following being hit for 3rd time in Sept.: TxDOT

Published on September 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Katy Freeway traffic converge on metropolitan heart in Houston, Texas. Urban skyline towers over sprawling expanse.
Source: Alex Potemkin / Getty

Inbound lanes of the Katy Freeway in Houston will be closed as crews work on repairs to the Houston Avenue Bridge, which has been struck multiple times in recent months. The closures will affect the I-10 Katy Freeway from Shepherd Drive to Durham Drive and from Antoine Drive to Shepherd Drive. Drivers can use alternate routes such as the I-610 North Loop or the Eastex Freeway to avoid the closures. The bridge repairs are part of the White Oak Bayou elevation project, aimed at reducing flooding along the freeway, and are expected to continue until 2028 or early 2029.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Highway Closure Alert  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

News

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes
Contests

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes

Breezy Bowl Assets
Music

Why Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl Will Be Talked About For Years

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close