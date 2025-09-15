Source: Alex Potemkin / Getty

Inbound lanes of the Katy Freeway in Houston will be closed as crews work on repairs to the Houston Avenue Bridge, which has been struck multiple times in recent months. The closures will affect the I-10 Katy Freeway from Shepherd Drive to Durham Drive and from Antoine Drive to Shepherd Drive. Drivers can use alternate routes such as the I-610 North Loop or the Eastex Freeway to avoid the closures. The bridge repairs are part of the White Oak Bayou elevation project, aimed at reducing flooding along the freeway, and are expected to continue until 2028 or early 2029.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Starting tonight at 9pm thru 5am Mon. Sept. 15, I10 eastbound mainlanes from Shepherd Dr. to Houston Ave. will be closed for emergency bridge repairs of the Houston Ave. Bridge. Visit https://t.co/pBfQNqF1tw for detour info. pic.twitter.com/OvchoOmPsJ — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) September 12, 2025

Highway Closure Alert was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com