Da’vion Tatum Westfield Valedictorian to Harvard Graduate
In 2021, KHOU 11 first introduced the community to Da’Vion Tatum, a standout student from Westfield High School who made headlines as valedictorian. That same year, he set his sights on Harvard University, determined to blaze a trail of excellence.
Now, just a few years later, Tatum has graduated from Harvard and returned to the Houston area — continuing to make history within Spring ISD. His journey represents more than just personal achievement; it’s a story of perseverance, hard work, and inspiration for students across the district.
From walking the halls of Westfield High to earning a degree from one of the world’s most prestigious universities, Tatum’s path shows what’s possible when dedication meets opportunity. His accomplishments serve as a powerful reminder to the next generation of scholars in Spring ISD that their dreams are within reach.
As KHOU 11 reported, Tatum is back home and already leaving his mark in Houston, making history once again.
