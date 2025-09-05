Some Good ‘Ole Georgia Mess: An Exclusive Sneak Peek Into The World Of ‘Regretting You’—The Latest Colleen Hoover Film Adaptation

One thing about bestselling author Colleen Hoover, she’s going to deliver the mess in her popular books that continue to be adapted into films like the now-infamous on-screen Drama-turned-real-life mud-slinging saga It Ends With Us.

As Hollywood’s latest author-of-the-moment, Hoover knows how to get the people going by infusing red flag behavior, toxic relationship dynamics, domestic assault, and more into Romance stories.

This makes her both a prominent disruptor and easy target for Romance readers who claim she ‘romanticizes’ abusive behavior in relationships.

Whether you agree or not, there’s no denying her impact as the pen behind three upcoming film adaptations of her bestselling books (Regretting You, Reminders Of Him and Verity).

With Hoover’s buzzy brand dominating the book space and beyond, Paramount Pictures released the long-awaited trailer for Regretting You (in theaters Oct. 24) which centers around Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) as they pick up the pieces after a devastating accident reveals a shocking betrayal.

(Without giving anything away, let’s just say there’s premium mess in this movie)

Check it out below:

Directed by Josh Boone, Regretting You is a story of growth, resilience, and self-discovery in the aftermath of tragedy with a messy reveal that’s sure to cause a commotion in theaters this Fall.

If that piqued your interest, it certainly piqued ours, and lead to us hopping on a sprinter to visit the set on a high school campus tucked away in the pleasant outskirts of Metro Atlanta.

Surrounded by friendly crew members, producers, actors, extras, and every snack you can dream of, we explored the world of Regretting You furnished with the nostalgic sheen of 2000s high school.

While immersed in the bustle of set life, we caught up with emerging stars Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames who were nice enough to kick it with us between filming scenes.

“It was so funny… because Mason and I actually just came off of a different project together,” said Grace whose good girl character ‘Clara’ falls for Thames’s bad boy ‘Miller.’ “So this is our second film back-to-back, still playing love interests. So whenever we met, neither of us knew [that they were both starring in Regretting You]. He DM’d me, and he was like, ‘Hey, I can’t wait to work together!’ And I was like, ‘Oh yeah, on the Green Day project that you’re doing!’ And he was like, ‘No, I’m talking about Regretting You.’ So we had no clue that we were starting! So, thank goodness we have. I like to thank good chemistry.”

Anchored by the talented tandem and Boone’s sure-handed direction, the film (that also stars Allison Williams as Clara’s mother, Morgan, who had her in high school before marrying her father, Scott Eastwood as Clara’s father, Chris, who died in the car crash, and Dave Franco as the boyfriend of Morgan’s sister, Jenny) will surely trend on BookTok on its way to box office success.

“I think it’s an interesting examination of what would happen if you ended up with the person you were with from high school, and maybe that isn’t exactly who you’re supposed to end up with, if you’re kind of stuck to make that work by proxy of a child,” said Eastwood in an interview with EW. “We as humans grow so much between high school, and I’m 40 now, so it’s like, ‘okay, if I were to think about the person I was with in high school,’ that would be crazy,” he added. “Maybe it would be amazing, but most likely probably not. So I think that is an interesting examination.”

Regretting You brings its family drama to theaters Oct. 24!

