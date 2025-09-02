Listen Live
Entertainment

Post Malone Hits the Runway: Redefines Western Chic in Paris

Austin Post, the clothing line by Post Malone

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Austin Post Runway Show
Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

Under the gilded ceilings of the Hôtel de Bourdon – Maison Pozzo di Borgo, a new chapter in Post Malone’s creative journey unfolded. The rapper, known for his chart-topping hits and eclectic style, stepped into the world of fashion with the debut of his namesake label, Austin Post. The Parisian air buzzed with anticipation as the first collection, aptly titled At First Light, took center stage.

The runway was a tapestry of contrasts—models clad in rugged denim, turquoise accents, and intricately designed boots from Texas-based Lucchese Bootmaker. Each piece told a story, blending the raw authenticity of Dallas’ western heritage with the sun-soaked spirit of the Southwest. It was a love letter to Post Malone’s roots, from the ranches of Texas to the serene mountains of Utah, reimagined through the lens of Americana luxury.

“This is more than fashion,” Post Malone shared backstage, his signature smile lighting up the room. “It’s a soulful extension of who I am—a celebration of where I’ve been and where I’m going.”

The collection’s debut marked a pivotal moment, not just for the artist but for the fashion world. It was a bold step forward, merging music, culture, and design into a cohesive narrative. As the final model walked the runway, applause erupted, echoing through the historic halls. Post Malone had done it again—this time, not with a melody, but with a vision stitched into every seam.

The world of Austin Post had arrived, and it was just the beginning.

Related Tags

Austin Post Lucchese Bootmaker

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Larenz Tate
15 Items
Lifestyle

Forever Young: 15 Black Celebrities Who REFUSE to Age [PICS]

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close