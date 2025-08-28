Source: @hatershaterthood2 / IG

Atlanta rapper T-Hood, whose real name was Tevin Hood, was shot and killed earlier this month, and now his death has officially been ruled a homicide.

The 33-year-old was found dead on August 9 at a home on Lee Road in Snellville, Georgia.

At first, Gwinnett County Police said the shooting might have been in self-defense. They also said that 24-year-old Ky Frost was involved in the incident. Frost is the son of reality TV stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost from Love and Hip Hop* So far, Ky has not been named a suspect, and no one has been arrested.

The autopsy report, released by the medical examiner, says T-Hood was shot six times. He had gunshot wounds to his legs, back, abdomen, and one in the front leg. The report officially ruled his death a homicide, meaning it was caused by someone else and not self-inflicted.

After hearing the results of the autopsy, T-Hood’s family hired a lawyer. They want answers, and are pushing for a full investigation into what really happened that day. So far, police haven’t given any new updates. The case is still open, and many people, especially T-Hood’s fans and loved ones, are hoping for more information soon.

T-Hood was known in Atlanta’s music scene for his unique sound. His sudden death has left many shocked, and now the focus is on getting justice. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

Atlanta Rapper T-Hood’s Death Ruled A Homicide After Autopsy Results was originally published on hiphopwired.com