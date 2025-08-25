Listen Live
ICE Is Hosting A Huge Hiring Event In Arlington This Week

Amid the national immigration debate, North Texas is gearing up for possibly one of the most controversial hiring events this year.

Published on August 25, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is making Arlington a focal point this week, holding a major hiring event at the Arlington Esports Stadium. The agency is looking to bring on both officers and attorneys as part of its expansion efforts, a move reflecting how deeply immigration issues are impacting communities across the country—including right here in North Texas.

The two-day fair, scheduled for Tuesday, August 26 and Wednesday, August 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., aims to recruit candidates into ICE’s public safety mission, with opportunities for thousands of new positions. Applicants will be required to pass drug tests, medical screenings, and fitness assessments before joining the force.

Recently, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced ICE is waiving age limits for recruits, opening the door for more people to apply. According to acting ICE Director Todd M. Lyons, interest in these roles is at an all-time high: “We’ve never seen numbers like this before. We know Arlington is a great place to start.”

The hiring surge speaks to the larger national conversation on immigration—how policies in Washington ripple down to everyday life in cities like Arlington. Whether one views ICE as enforcing justice or as controversial, its presence is growing here in Texas, bringing the national debate on borders and migration straight into the heart of North Texas.

LEARN MORE AT U.S. IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT WEBSITE

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

ICE Is Hosting A Huge Hiring Event In Arlington This Week  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

