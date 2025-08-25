Listen Live
My Recent Vegas Trip: Things Just Aren’t the Same

Las Vegas getting greedy!

Published on August 25, 2025

G Man in Vegas
Source: G Man / 97.9 The Box

First thing I noticed? The crowds were surprisingly thin for mid-summer. Walking down the Strip, I expected the usual shoulder-to-shoulder chaos, but there was actually room to breathe. Don’t get me wrong – Vegas is still Vegas – but the energy felt different, more subdued.

Then there’s the money situation. Everything costs more now. Food, drinks, even the basic gambling minimums have crept up. It’s like they’re squeezing every penny from whoever still shows up.

But here’s what really got me: the roulette situation. For decades, double zero roulette was the standard. Sure, the house edge wasn’t great, but it was what we knew. Now? They’re pushing triple zero roulette everywhere. If you don’t know, that third zero makes the odds absolutely terrible – probably the worst in the entire casino.

The kicker is their strategy. They make triple zero tables cheaper to play, so casual players get sucked in without realizing they’re getting fleeced. Meanwhile, if you want the “better” double zero tables, you’ll pay higher minimums. It’s genius from a business standpoint, but it kills the fun.

Vegas still has that party atmosphere, the heat, the neon lights. But something’s shifted. Maybe it’s the economy, maybe people are just wiser with their money now. Whatever it is, the city that never sleeps feels like it’s having trouble staying awake.

G-man Las Vegas trip.
Source: G Man / 97.9 The Box

