6 Artists That Should Be On The Mt Rushmore of Best Performers

Earlier this week, social media lit up again with another “Mount Rushmore of Performers” debate. This one crowned Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Tina Turner, and Prince as the top four performers of all time. And listen, you can’t even argue those names—they’ve all earned it with hit singles, legendary live shows (yes, with actual singing and dancing), and undeniable impact. But I couldn’t help myself from asking: where’s Christopher Brown? The more I thought about it, I realized there are so many names that deserve honorable mentions too—Whitney Houston, Rick James, James Brown—and it left me in that classic Rushmore dilemma: who do you swap out? Since I know y’all love a good debate, I pulled together a list of performers who, in my opinion, absolutely deserve to be in the conversation when we’re talking about the greatest performers of all time

Chris Brown

Say what you want about Chris Brown, but his résumé is insane. He has a Grammy win and over 50 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, with tracks like “Run It!,” “Forever,” and “No Guidance” shaping the soundtrack of the 2000s and 2010s. When it comes to performing, he’s one of the few artists today who can sing live and hit complex choreography without missing a beat. From the BET Awards Michael Jackson tribute to his sold-out world tours, Chris has consistently proven why many call him the best performer of his generation. His overall impact on R&B and pop culture? Undeniable.

Usher

Before Chris, there was Usher Raymond IV. With 8 Grammy Awards and 9 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100—including “Yeah!,” “Nice & Slow,” and “U Got It Bad”—Usher has been dominating stages since the ‘90s. His 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show was a reminder of his staying power, mixing flawless vocals, skating, and choreography into one unforgettable set. Usher’s influence on modern R&B performance is massive, and his Vegas residency alone solidified his title as an all-time great entertainer.

Rick James

The late Rick James was more than just “Super Freak.” He was a funk powerhouse. With a Grammy win, charting hits in the late ‘70s and ‘80s, and a stage presence that was equal parts wild and unforgettable, Rick defined a whole era of performance. His live shows were electric, mixing raw energy with a rebellious flair that influenced future generations of performers. Beyond music, his larger-than-life persona became a pop culture staple that still gets referenced today.

Whitney Houston

If we’re talking voices and pure impact, Whitney deserves her own mountain. With 6 Grammys, over 200 million records sold worldwide, and 11 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits, she’s one of the most awarded female artists of all time. Her performance of the national anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl is still considered one of the greatest ever. Whitney wasn’t a dancer like some of the others, but her stage presence, vocal power, and ability to move an audience made her one of the greatest performers to ever do it. Period.

James Brown

The Godfather of Soul doesn’t just deserve a spot—he practically built the mountain. With 17 No. 1 hits on the R&B charts, multiple Grammy wins, and performances that introduced the world to funk and shaped the future of hip-hop, James Brown’s influence is endless. His legendary stage shows—complete with dance moves like the splits and his famous cape routine—set the standard for live performance. Without James Brown, there’s no Michael, no Prince, no Bruno, no Chris. He’s the blueprint.

Janet Jackson

You can’t mention performance without talking about Janet Jackson. With 5 Grammys, 10 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits, and one of the best-selling catalogs in pop and R&B, Janet’s career is legendary. Her Rhythm Nation 1814 tour in 1990 was groundbreaking, mixing military-level choreography with live vocals and storytelling on stage. She pushed boundaries not only in performance but in music videos, paving the way for female performers to own both their artistry and their image. Janet’s influence is all over today’s pop and R&B stars—she’s a living legend.

At the end of the day, Mount Rushmore conversations are always tough because there are more legends than there are spots. The “official” four—MJ, Beyoncé, Tina, and Prince—are untouchable. But when you look at Chris, Usher, Whitney, Janet, James Brown, and Rick James, it’s clear the mountain needs an extension. So I’ll leave it to y’all—if you had to replace one person on that Rushmore, who’s getting swapped out?