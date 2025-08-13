Turk Opens Up About Joseph, Hot Boys Legacy, and Overcoming Adversity
After 24 years away from full album releases, Hot Boys legend Turk is back with his most personal project yet. In an exclusive sit-down on “Posted on The Corner,” the New Orleans rapper opened up about his spiritual journey, career struggles, and why his new album “Joseph” represents his rebirth.
From Rock Bottom to Redemption
Turk’s path to “Joseph” wasn’t easy. The rapper candidly shared his darkest moments, including surviving being shot at 52 times by SWAT team and battling drug addiction. “I was shot at 52 times. The story we go take it back there and by the SWAT team. SWAT team don’t miss, you know, I didn’t get hit or grades, bro,” he revealed during the interview ..
The turning point came through faith. After overdosing twice and praying desperately for change, Turk found his calling behind bars. “I knew from that point on, bro, God had a calling on my life,” he explained, connecting his survival story to the biblical Joseph’s journey of betrayal, imprisonment, and ultimate triumph.
The Joseph Connection
The album title isn’t random. “Joseph was my favorite story when I was in my situation… I related to Joseph so much from the betrayal, the lies, the incarceration,” Turk shared. Like the biblical figure, he sees his struggles as preparation for something greater.
What’s Next
Despite industry setbacks—including the album being temporarily removed from platforms and tour drama—Turk remains focused. “Joseph” showcases his growth as both an artist and person, featuring collaborations with his wife, Alley Boy, and Young Ralph ..
For fans wondering if the Hot Boys legend still has it, Turk’s message is clear: “My name Hot boy Turk, but you could call me Joseph” .. This isn’t just a comeback—it’s a complete transformation.
Turk Opens Up About Joseph, Hot Boys Legacy, and Overcoming Adversity was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
