Listen Live
Music

Turk Opens Up About Joseph, Hot Boys Legacy, and Overcoming Adversity

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Turk Interview Graphic POTC
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

After 24 years away from full album releases, Hot Boys legend Turk is back with his most personal project yet. In an exclusive sit-down on “Posted on The Corner,” the New Orleans rapper opened up about his spiritual journey, career struggles, and why his new album “Joseph” represents his rebirth.

From Rock Bottom to Redemption

Turk’s path to “Joseph” wasn’t easy. The rapper candidly shared his darkest moments, including surviving being shot at 52 times by SWAT team and battling drug addiction. “I was shot at 52 times. The story we go take it back there and by the SWAT team. SWAT team don’t miss, you know, I didn’t get hit or grades, bro,” he revealed during the interview ..

The turning point came through faith. After overdosing twice and praying desperately for change, Turk found his calling behind bars. “I knew from that point on, bro, God had a calling on my life,” he explained, connecting his survival story to the biblical Joseph’s journey of betrayal, imprisonment, and ultimate triumph.


The Joseph Connection

The album title isn’t random. “Joseph was my favorite story when I was in my situation… I related to Joseph so much from the betrayal, the lies, the incarceration,” Turk shared. Like the biblical figure, he sees his struggles as preparation for something greater.

What’s Next

Despite industry setbacks—including the album being temporarily removed from platforms and tour drama—Turk remains focused. “Joseph” showcases his growth as both an artist and person, featuring collaborations with his wife, Alley Boy, and Young Ralph ..

For fans wondering if the Hot Boys legend still has it, Turk’s message is clear: “My name Hot boy Turk, but you could call me Joseph” .. This isn’t just a comeback—it’s a complete transformation.

READ MORE STORIES:

Turk Opens Up About Joseph, Hot Boys Legacy, and Overcoming Adversity  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close