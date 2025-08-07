Ciara Had Never Heard of Four Lokos!?

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor / Getty

Every now and then pop culture throws us a moment that’s random, hilarious, and unexpectedly nostalgic. That’s exactly what happened when Ciara casually admitted she had no idea what a 4 Loko or Lime A Rita was on Houston’s very own Pour Minds Podcast. Yes—CiCi, our Crunk N’ B princess, wasn’t familiar with the drinks that practically raised a generation. Her honest reaction was super relatable, but also kind of wild when you think about how malt liquor has been, especially in music, movies, and hood history. For some fans, her reaction was a reminder of how generational we’ve all become—what used to be everywhere back in the day isn’t even on the radar for the new wave. And for the rest of us? It sparked memories of cookouts, college parties, and corner store runs with drinks that either hit too hard or hit the spot just right.

5 Throwback Drinks That Deserve Their Flowers

Pull up a chair and grab a Solo cup, because we’re taking a trip down memory lane with a few legendary drinks that had a hold on the culture.

1. The Incredible Hulk

You couldn’t tell me nothing when I had an Incredible Hulk! This neon green drink was a mix of Hennessy and Hypnotiq—dark and light, classy and chaos. It was everywhere in the early 2000s, from club VIP sections to your cousin’s house party. And it looked as wild as it tasted. Fun fact: I tried to bring it back in 2022… and it flopped. Guess the girls weren’t ready for the comeback!

2. 4 Loko

Let’s be clear—if you’re still drinking 4 Loko in 2025, I’m praying for you. These cans were dangerous. I remember being in undergrad at the University of Rhode Island when the 4 Loko wave hit—this was pre-influencer era, so it went viral through straight word of mouth. Somebody started this wild “4 Loko challenge” where the goal was to finish four in one night. Mind you, one had me seeing sounds. There was even a rumor floating around that someone tried the challenge and didn’t live to tell the story… and that’s why they had to remove the caffeine. Ciara might’ve missed out—but honestly, maybe she dodged a bullet.

3. Mad Dog 20/20

Ah yes, the good ol’ MD 20/20. AKA Mad Dog. AKA the colorful bottle you bought when your budget was tight but you still wanted to turn up. It’s technically a fortified wine, but let’s be real—it was wine with a vengeance. Super sweet, super strong, and sold in flavors that looked like melted Skittles. It was a staple in corner stores and house parties way before seltzers and canned cocktails became the norm.

4. The Classic Forty

The 40-ounce bottle of malt liquor is a cultural icon all by itself. Whether it was Olde English, St. Ides, or Colt 45, you definitely had an uncle, big cousin, or neighbor who pulled one out at the cookout like it was tradition. The forty wasn’t about sipping cute—it was about being real and straight to the point. No frills, no mixers, just vibes and maybe a paper bag.

It showed up in all the classics—Boyz n the Hood, Menace II Society, and a ton of 90s rap videos. Honestly, it’s probably why malt liquor has that OG reputation in the first place.

5. Lime-A-Rita

Now don’t act brand new—Lime-A-Ritas had the girls in a chokehold for a minute! These little cans were sneaky. They looked like they were just for vibes, but two in and you were texting people you had no business hitting up. I don’t know what they put in those, but the formula was crazy!!

They came in all kinds of flavors—Strawberita, Mangorita, Watermelonrita—but the Lime one was the OG. You’d see them everywhere: girls’ nights, backyard kickbacks, and your friend’s cousin’s birthday party and my ex that drank them too much! I’m not saying they were good… but they did what they were supposed to do.