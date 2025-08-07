Listen Live
Michelle Obama Calls Out -Espn Stephen A. Claps Back

Things got a little spicy in the world of sports and politics when Michelle Obama took a playful jab at ESPN

Published on August 6, 2025

Things got a little spicy in the world of sports and politics when Michelle Obama took a playful jab at ESPN—comparing the sports network to an episode of The Real Housewives. And to top it off, she singled out Stephen A. Smith, likening him to one of the show’s “messiest” cast members.

Naturally, Stephen A. wasn’t going to let that slide. He clapped back with a response that was equal parts serious and hilarious, defending his passion for sports talk while addressing Michelle’s shade with his signature flair.

The internet is buzzing, with fans split between laughing it off as light-hearted fun and wondering if the First Lady’s comments crossed the line.

So, whose side are you on? Was Michelle Obama just keeping it real, or did Stephen A. have a right to feel some type of way?

 Check out the full recap video below and join the conversation in the comments!

