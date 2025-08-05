Listen Live
News

Drake Trolls Anthony Fantano Over Racist Slur Controversy

Petty King: Drake Trolls Anthony Fantano Over Racist Slur Controversy

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

As per Complex, Drake decided to take a petty shot against one of his longtime detractors, Anthony Fantano. Last week, the YouTube star’s past came back to bite him in a big way. A clip of Fantano quoting someone referring to him as a “n****r faggot” resurfaced. And as expected, the video quickly gained traction online forcing him to address the matter. “In case you haven’t noticed, I’m getting torn apart on Twitter,” Fantano said. “The discourse seems to have reached a fever pitch that’s making a lot of people concerned and angry and even thinking I’m covertly a racist, bigoted person. Now, these are the same sorts of allegations that I have fought against and won before.”

He went on to explain the situation and made it clear that he was repeating what was said to him. “I am quoting someone, even in the tightly edited state this clip has been presented in,” he added. “The reason I’m doing so is to voice disagreement with calling people racial and homophobic slurs as a bit, which was what the original content I was quoted was doing. He himself has since apologized for this whole era of his career.” Fantano would eventually admit he could have handled the encounter better saying “the fact of the matter is, I could have and should have just censored myself while pointing this out.”

Related Stories

Drake took the opportunity to make fun of him and posted a photo of Anthony Fantano on his Instagram Story with several laughing emojis across his signature mustache. Champagne Papi took offense when The Needle Drop host claimed the “God’s Plan” MC sent him a vegan cookie recipe over Instagram. In turn, Drake took issue with the deep fake and dissed him in a way Fantano reviews albums. “Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are alive. And cause you somehow wifed a Black girl. I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence,” Drake wrote in a direct message. 

You can see Anthony Fantano discuss the situation below. 

Petty King: Drake Trolls Anthony Fantano Over Racist Slur Controversy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close