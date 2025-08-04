No Cellphones Allowed in Schools This Year

Source: Yuliia Kaveshnikova / Getty

As the new school year approaches in Houston, many school districts are preparing for changes due to a new Texas law banning cell phone use for students in grades K-12 during school hours. The law, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June, allows districts to decide on cellphone use during extracurricular activities and storage options for devices. The Houston Independent School District is implementing the law by requiring students to leave their devices at home or powered off and stored in backpacks during the instructional day. Violations of the policy will result in consequences such as parents picking up the device or holding it for multiple school days.

