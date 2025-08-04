Listen Live
Education

No Cellphones Allowed in Schools This Year

Southeast Texas schools implement new state-mandated cell phone restrictions

Published on August 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Four Caucasian pupils classmates friends teenagers one boy guy with three girls using mobile phones gadgets addict internet addiction smartphones overuse dependency in library study problem school
Source: Yuliia Kaveshnikova / Getty

As the new school year approaches in Houston, many school districts are preparing for changes due to a new Texas law banning cell phone use for students in grades K-12 during school hours. The law, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June, allows districts to decide on cellphone use during extracurricular activities and storage options for devices. The Houston Independent School District is implementing the law by requiring students to leave their devices at home or powered off and stored in backpacks during the instructional day. Violations of the policy will result in consequences such as parents picking up the device or holding it for multiple school days.

https://abc13.com/post/houston-friendswood-isds-among-first-school-districts-announce-policies-statewide-classroom-cellphone-ban/17422159

No Cellphones Allowed in Schools This Year  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close