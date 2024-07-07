Listen Live
Entertainment

Tina Knowles Shows Off Her Effortless Curls On Instagram

Tina Knowles took to Instagram to show off her stunning tresses in a flawless selfie that we're swooning over.

Published on July 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
WACO Theater Center Presents'Letters From Zora' - Opening Night Performance

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

If there’s one thing Tina Knowles is an expert in (besides raising superstar daughters) it’s having effortless beauty and flawless hair! And over the weekend, the proud mother and grandmother took to Instagram to remind us why she’s the GOAT when it comes to natural, healthy tresses, and we’re loving it!

Taking to the social media platform, Beyoncé’s mom and Blue Ivy’s grandmother showed off her long, golden blonde locs which were curled in tight spiral curls all throughout her head. The tightly curled locs framed her stunning face as she gave us a slight smize for her stunning close up. The superstar matriarch shared her hairstyle with her millions of IG followers in a flawless selfie where she donned natural, bronze makeup and a glossy, nude lip.

Mama Tina, as we all so lovingly call her, simply captioned the jaw-dropping selfie by tagging her glam squad while letting the stunning photo speak for itself. Check it out below.

While Ms. Tina didn’t call it out in the post, we can’t help but to think that she used her daughter’s new Cécred haircare line to achieve the stunning style, which both Tina and Beyoncé have said has played a crucial role in maintaining the health of their natural tresses, keeping them long, “flourishing,” and healthy.

 Launched in February, the Cowboy Carter singer’s new haircare line is said to be packed with patent-pending keratin recovery technology and has since grown popular for its ability to strengthen and revive hair of all textures.

Have you tried Cécred haircare products yet? Tell us about your Cécred experience in the comments. 

DON’T MISS…

NYFW Front Row: Beyoncé Surprises Everyone At New York Fashion Week

Beyoncé’s Ready To Take Our Coins Again With Her New Hair Care Line, Cécred

Tina Knowles Shows Off Her Effortless Curls On Instagram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Kendrick Lamar
News

[WATCH] Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Video for ‘Not Like Us’

Hurricane Beryl Spring 12 items
News

Two Confirmed Deaths in Houston, Widespread Power Outages As Beryl Moves Through Texas

Cincinnati Police Downtown
News

Reality Star KeKe Jabbar’s Cause of Death Revealed

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

FOR THE H '24
Contests

Enter to Win Passes to For The H ’24: Sexyy Red For President Aug 31st at Toyota Center

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

10 items
Entertainment

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

KBXX Stacked Logo
Music

@djkhaled Returns With Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne on “Take It To The Head” [AUDIO]

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close