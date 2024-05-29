Former Klein Forest Student Charged in April Cyberattacks

A former Klein Forest High School student has been charged for multiple cyberattacks that affected the STAAR testing for over 24,000 students in Klein ISD in April. 18-year-old Keontra Lamont Kenemore is currently wanted by police as of Wednesday afternoon, according to KPRC 2.

Kenemore is charged with electronic access interference, a third-degree felony. This felony can result in up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He confessed to the April 16-17 cyber attacks on April 20, according to KHOU 11. A warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday, but he hasn’t been taken into police custody.

On April 16, a little before 12 p.m., the district’s IT department learned there were issues at Klein Forest. Students were locked out during their STAAR testing and had to stop and restart their essays and multiple choice portions of the test.

The following day the entirety of the KISD students were locked out of their STAAR tests, losing all of their work. This forced them to start over. On April 18, a third cyberattack again targeting Klein Forest disrupted the day. A fourth cyberattack attempt was made on April 19, but it failed.

Kenemore was questioned the next day by the principal and assistant principal of Klein Forest, where he admitted he had initiated the attacks, after it was revealed he had failed to cover his digital tracks. He was later expelled from the school. Between the April 16 and April 17 cyberattacks, 24,279 students were impacted.

Kenemore was able to achieve the cyberattacks by just using his school-issued Chromebook to access the websites used in the attacks.

As for the long-term impact this could have on KISD, the district’s Accountability Rating given by the Texas Education Agency could be affected, according to KPRC 2.