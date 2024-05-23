Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since the brutal and highly disturbing video appearing to show Sean “P Diddy” Combs attacking Cassie inside of a Los Angeles hotel came to light, much debate has sparked over what should happen next in regards to the disgraced music mogul.

And while the world has wondered how Cassie has been doing since the footage went public, she’s been noticeably silent about the viral video, her mental space and what the future looks in the wake this massive story. On Thursday (May 23) the 37-year-old singer and model finally broke her silence.

On Cassie’s official Instagram Page (@cassie), she posted the following message:

Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become.

Diddy’s legal woes are far from over. Earlier this week, another individual came forward with similar allegations.

As reported by CNN, Crystal McKinney, a winner of MTV’s Model Mission series, was 22 at the time she met Diddy during a Men’s Fashion Week dinner in 2003. McKinney wrote in her complaint that Combs invited her to his nearby recording studio where she claims he allegedly drugged her with marijuana laced with a stronger narcotic.

The details of McKinney’s accounts of the events might be disturbing to some so we urge caution from this point forward. McKinney added that she was already under the influence of alcohol when she was handed the marijuana joint and says she was then led to a bathroom by Combs and forced to perform oral sex on him.