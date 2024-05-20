Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Beginning Monday, May 29th, Good Morning H-Town has an all-new game to play! Feelin’ lucky? You’ve got 60 seconds to play “Lucky Number 7” and win big!!
RULES
-
There are 7 questions. Answer question # 7… You win!
-
Be careful… One wrong answer… you’re out and the next person steps in
-
The person that correctly answers question # 7 wins… A Family 4-pack of thickets to the UniverSoul Circus.
