Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Published on May 20, 2024

Lucky Number 7

Source: General / Radio One

Beginning Monday, May 29th, Good Morning H-Town has an all-new game to play! Feelin’ lucky? You’ve got 60 seconds to play “Lucky Number 7” and win big!!

RULES

  • There are 7 questions.  Answer question # 7… You win!

  • Be careful… One wrong answer… you’re out and the next person steps in

  • The person that correctly answers question # 7 wins… A Family 4-pack of thickets to the UniverSoul Circus.

Complete the form below for your chance to be chosen to play on-air!

