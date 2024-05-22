Dee Barnes Deems Video Of Diddy Beating Cassie Triggering For Abuse Victims

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

One of the culture’s most vocal domestic abuse victims is speaking out again. Dee Barnes says the video of Diddy assaulting Cassie is triggering.

As reported by News One the former music television personality has also shared her disappointment in the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul. On Friday, May 17 she took to social media and not only voiced her displeasure on in the video that shows Diddy beating his former love interest but also shared that it brought back flashbacks to the violent attack she suffered at the hands of Dr. Dre.

“Seeing that video is extremely triggering. #DrDre punched, slammed, kicked and stomped me out. #Concussion” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. She would go on to also say “I’m disgusted and disappointed with Sean Combs. I stand with #Cassie, #KimPorter and all the other victims of his violent abuse.” in a separate post.

On January 27, 1991 Dee Barnes claims Dr. Dre approached her at a record release party in Hollywood, California. According to Rolling Stones Magazine she states that he “began slamming her head and the right side of her body repeatedly against a brick wall near the stairway” while his bodyguard was said to hold off a crowd with a gun. But the attack didn’t stop there as the N.W.A. founding member began kicking her after failing to throw her down the stairs. She was able to escape to a women’s bathroom but was unfortunately followed by the producer and then “grabbed her from behind by the hair again and proceeded to punch her in the back of the head”. He and his bodyguard shortly fled the scene shortly thereafter.

Dee Barnes claims that incident stemmed from an interview she conducted with Ice Cube on Pump It Up where the Don Mega made fun of D.O.C.’s voice after he almost lost his life in a car accident. She later on filed a lawsuit against Dr. Dre for $22.75 million dollars that was privately settled out of court.

In an interview on The Defiant Ones, Dr. Dre discussed the event in detail and expressed his remorse. “There is absolutely no excuse for it. No woman should ever be treated this way” he said. “Any man that puts his hands on a female is a f***ing idiot. He is out of his f***ing mind and I was out of my f***ing mind at the time. I f***ed up. I paid for it. I’m sorry for it and I apologized for it.”

Dee Barnes accepted Dr. Dre’s apology and saluted his taking accountability, but she did question its timing.

