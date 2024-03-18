McDonald’s All American Games Coming To Houston April 2nd

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Toyota Center is excited to host the 47th annual McDonald’s All American Games on April 2!

The best in high school hoops are headed to Houston. Since 1977, Texas has been home to 136 McDonald’s All Americans – with 24 coming from Houston. It’s an honor that’s earned, not given – and this year, McDonald’s will welcome 48 new girls and boys to the long list of icons to don the iconic jersey. The McDonald’s All American Games have benefitted Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) and its network of local Chapters since their inception.

CLICK FOR TICKETS