Scarface’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ is One Of The Best Yet. Watch It Here

H-Town stand up. The beloved online series “Tiny Desk Concert” recently had Scarface come through. And not only did he run through a classic medley of solo, group and feature hits, he brought his guitar along for the ride.
What a way to close out the year, as well as pay homage to one of rap’s greatest storytellers in 2023 – the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.
Check it out below.
