Rick Ross Brings Miami To NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

Rick Ross "Nobody's Favorite"

Rick Ross is next up on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series and although the Miami rapper has the biggest house in Georgia, he decided to scale down tremendously for his performance, bringing in a DJ, keyboardist, guitarist, drummer and background vocalists to comb through his now 15-year long catalog.

The Tiny Desk event according to NPR is Ross’ second time ever performing with a live band, bringing in Elijah Blake to assist for “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” and “Aston Martin Music” while bringing energy to tracks such as “Tears Of Joy” from Teflon Don.

Watch the full Tiny Desk episode below.

SET LIST

“Super High”

“B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)”

“Aston Martin Music”

“I’m Not A Star”

“F*ckwithmeyouknowigotit”

“Tears of Joy”

