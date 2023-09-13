[VIDEO] Drake Drops New Album Bombshell During Texas Show

Texas has always been a special place for Drake, and he chose to drop some big news during his Austin show.
“I’m even gonna say something tonight in Austin Texas I haven’t said yet,” Drake told the crowd.
“But, I know y’all excited to hear the album.. the album’s like two weeks out, I’mma drop a song for y’all this week just to let y’all know where we at.”
His latest album, “For All The Dogs,” is set to be released Sept 22nd and we’re expecting big things when he stops by H-Town for a two-night run Sept 17-18th.
Check out the video below.
Get ready, Drizzy Season is approaching.
