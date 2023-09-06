97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Drake has been having a ball on his It’s All A Blur tour given the fact that droves of women have been tossing bras onstage, with some of the women and their sizes going viral. The “Tiddy Whisperer” himself showed off the huge collection of bras he’s amassed while on tour in a new photo, and the rapper’s mischievous smile says everything it needs to.

It isn’t known when the trend of the tossing of bras began on the tour, but Drake has certainly been egging his women fans on to join in the festivities. In one virtual clip, Drizzy called out one fan and her bra size, who then went on to get featured on Playboy’s OnlyFans page.

During a stop in Washington, D.C., one bra was so large that Drake counted out the letters, all the way up to L, which became another moment. It hasn’t been all wins because some items tossed on stage during his set have been returned to their owners with the Canadian’s dry wit hammering home why he didn’t accept the items.

However, the bras seem to have made it to Drake’s trophy case as it were as evidenced in the photo below. Just with an eye test, there are at least over 100 bras in the background. Guess these women didn’t need those expensive over-the-shoulder boulder holders after all.

—

Photo: Getty

For All The Bras: Drake Shows Off Huge Collection of Undergarments Fans Have Thrown was originally published on hiphopwired.com