[PICS] Drake Takes Juneteenth Trip To Houston, Visits Bun B’s Trill Burgers Restaurant

Published on June 20, 2023

Drake

Source: Marco Torres / @MarcoFromHouston

The Juneteenth Weekend in H-Town brought several special guests, events and celebrations to the city. One of which took place Monday evening, at the city’s newest and most popular eateries.

Drake visited Bun B‘s Trill Burgers last night in Houston at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. The rapper arrived around 6:30 p.m. and was greeted by Bun B at the door. 

Drake

Source: Marco Torres / @MarcoFromHouston

The restaurant was full of customers. Drake sat at a table along the wall with Bun B and enjoyed his first taste of Trill Burgers. In a video posted to his Instagram story, he said of Bun B, “I don’t like to use the term OG. This is my mentor; one of my mentors. One of my favorite people.” 

Drake

Source: Marco Torres / @MarcoFromHouston

“This is Houston… the home of Southern hospitality,” Bun B replies. “We’re just happy to have you in the building.”

Drake

Source: Marco Torres / @MarcoFromHouston

Drake

Source: Marco Torres / @MarcoFromHouston

Drake closed the video by saying, “The best burger I’ve ever had. For real.”

