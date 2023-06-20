[PICS] Drake Takes Juneteenth Trip To Houston, Visits Bun B’s Trill Burgers Restaurant

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The Juneteenth Weekend in H-Town brought several special guests, events and celebrations to the city. One of which took place Monday evening, at the city’s newest and most popular eateries. RELATED: Trill Burgers Named Best Burger in America by ‘Good Morning America’ RELATED: Drake Leads 2023 BET Awards With 7 Nominations Drake visited Bun B‘s Trill Burgers last night in Houston at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. The rapper arrived around 6:30 p.m. and was greeted by Bun B at the door.

The restaurant was full of customers. Drake sat at a table along the wall with Bun B and enjoyed his first taste of Trill Burgers. In a video posted to his Instagram story, he said of Bun B, “I don’t like to use the term OG. This is my mentor; one of my mentors. One of my favorite people.”

“This is Houston… the home of Southern hospitality,” Bun B replies. “We’re just happy to have you in the building.”

Drake closed the video by saying, “The best burger I’ve ever had. For real.”