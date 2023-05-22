Rally To Win

97.9 The Box’s #RallyToWin Turns Up At Jane Long Academy!

Published on May 22, 2023

Long Academy

Source: General / Radio One

Nearly five years after HISD school Jane Long Academy had a pep rally, 97.9’s very own Young Jas celebrate the completion of STAAR testing with students. Jas brought a fresh vibe and partied alongside Long Academy students with a series of games that included a balloon race and basketball competition.   

Guest speakers DJ Teddi of Teddi Tuesday Podcast and Kehlin Farooq of Exotic Pop spoke with students about the importance of education and correcting mistakes early on. Both principals and teachers reflected on their student’s academic wins and shared stories of success from the student body. 

Long Academy

Source: General / Radio One  

“Our kids are fired up. Our kids leave with an associate degree and are certified as pharmacy techs and medical technicians,” said Principal Myra Bell.  

AP Calculus and College Prep Math Teacher Medhad Mohammed had this to say: “Our students have grown tremendously and are ready to face the world, and our students will be graduating from Houston Community College with associate degrees,”   

Exotic Pop also brought a special performance from Lady Icess, who shared some of her recent music with students.  

