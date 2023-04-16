Paul Wall and Friends Join 97.9’s #RallyToWin Tour at Furr High School

Paul Wall gave a special performance of his classic, “Sittin‘ Sideways,” and reminded students to never stop aspiring for more, even when life presents its inevitable challenges – in and outside the classroom. J-Mac aka The Freestyle King of Good Morning H-Town got the crowd of students hype as the day went on.

Kehlin Farooq, Product Development Specialist at Exotic Pop Beverages also shared words of inspiration to the students and even encouraged them to get ahead above the competition by researching business, entrepreneurship and learning more about the power of ownership.