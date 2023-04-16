Paul Wall and Friends Join 97.9’s #RallyToWin Tour at Furr High School

Pep rally season is back!
Paul Wall gave a special performance of his classic, “Sittin‘ Sideways,” and reminded students to never stop aspiring for more, even when life presents its inevitable challenges – in and outside the classroom. J-Mac aka The Freestyle King of Good Morning H-Town got the crowd of students hype as the day went on.
Kehlin Farooq, Product Development Specialist at Exotic Pop Beverages also shared words of inspiration to the students and even encouraged them to get ahead above the competition by researching business, entrepreneurship and learning more about the power of ownership.
Houston artist Lady Icess joined in on the fun, offering an energetic performance of her new song, titled “Backwood.”
If you want 979 The Box and friends to visit your campus, submit your school below. Follow 979 The Box on Instagram, #979RallytoWin, to see all the schools we’ve toured.
-
Report: Houston Man Impersonated Cop To See Megan Thee Stallion Show
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
21 Year Old YouTuber Shot During YouTube Prank
-
Win Tickets To See Lil Baby's 'It's Only Us' Tour July 26
-
Win $250 Cash with The 97.9 CASHOUT Contest
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks
-
Kim All Mighty! Lil Kim Goes For Wendy William’s Jugular On Twitter!
-
Keyshia Cole Confirms Split From Hubby Daniel Gibson: ‘We Co-Parent’