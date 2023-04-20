Rally To Win

97.9 The Box’s #RallyToWin Turns Up At Northside High School!

Getting ready for the STAAR Test takes focus and determination, key tools for the classroom and beyond

Published on April 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Northside High School Rally To Win Houston Texas Staar Test Pep Rally

Source: General / Radio One

Rally to Win stopped by Northside High School, getting students excited to take on the 2023 STAAR test.  

Bring 97.9 The Box’s #RallyToWin Pep Rally To Your High School!

Infamous Tex, DJ Teddi, Kdog and The Exotic Pop Family turned Northside into a dance floor, motivating students to put the same lively turn-up for their favorite songs toward testing strategies.  

Northside High School Rally To Win Houston Texas Staar Test Pep Rally

Source: General / Radio One

Infamous Tex shared some of his favorite music memories, building his own brand with Hustle Town Network and working alongside many celebrities and entrepreneurs – reminding students that with hard work, anything is possible. 

Kehlin Furooq, Product Development Specialist at Exotic Pop Beverages, introduced the first female artist of Exotic Pop, Lady Icess, as she reminded students they could be anything they want with consistency. She later performed her latest release, “Blackwood,” gathering a crowd and bringing her vibrant and punchy song to Northside students.  

Follow @979TheBox on Instagram and take a look below to see other schools we’ve toured!

Paul Wall and Friends Join 97.9’s #RallyToWin Tour at Furr High School

97.9 The Box Visits Booker T. Washington For #RallyToWin Tour

More from 97.9 The Box
Close