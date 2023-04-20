97.9 The Box’s #RallyToWin Turns Up At Northside High School!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Rally to Win stopped by Northside High School, getting students excited to take on the 2023 STAAR test. Bring 97.9 The Box’s #RallyToWin Pep Rally To Your High School!

Infamous Tex, DJ Teddi, Kdog and The Exotic Pop Family turned Northside into a dance floor, motivating students to put the same lively turn-up for their favorite songs toward testing strategies.

Infamous Tex shared some of his favorite music memories, building his own brand with Hustle Town Network and working alongside many celebrities and entrepreneurs – reminding students that with hard work, anything is possible.